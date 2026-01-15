Learn to search Lee County records

Skip to main content

January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
The community is invited to attend a free class on how to search and access land & other official records with the Lee Clerk on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The Lee Clerk’s office has a free online service platform at leeclerk.org/OR that allows citizens to easily search for and view many […]

