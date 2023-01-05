The Time of the Chowder is almost upon us! 

January 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Get ready, as The Island School’s Chowder Dinner is coming on January 27

If you are a fan of chowdery goodness and a scintillating silent auction, with a nice 50/50 raffle thrown in, you won’t want to miss The Island School’s 7th Annual Chowder Dinner.

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House.

Take-out or dine-in eating options are available.

Some of the best chowders and soups this side of the Caloosahatchee will be available from several local restaurants, clubs and caterers. Your meal will also include a salad, a dinner roll, dessert and a beverage.

The cost for adults is $20; for children, $5.

All funds raised will go to The Island School PTO, which helps fund school activities, projects and the yearbook.