The Spadero family returns to Boca Grande …

March 30, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Joseph Spadero came to Boca Grande in the 1920s. On Sunday, March 26, 2023, his great niece, Celeste Markle, came to the Boca Grande History Center to learn more about him. Her brother Bill Perta who lives in Vermont had called a few weeks earlier looking for information about his great uncle. Since Celeste was visiting from New Haven, Connecticut with a friend in Venice, Bill gave her the information that the History Center had created three notebooks about Spadero and the Boca Grande Hotel he’d built and opened in 1929.