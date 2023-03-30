Florida Lighthouse Day to be celebrated Saturday

March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Florida Lighthouse Day is celebrated every year at lighthouses throughout the state to commemorate Florida’s lighthouse heritage and preservation, and on the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse grounds between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. festivities will be held as well. Join them to celebrate outside with free cupcakes and lemonade, with unique souvenirs and gifts available for purchase at both Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and Gasparilla Island Lighthouse.