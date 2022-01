THE ISLAND GOLFER: Taking up golf? A better chance for success if you excel at tennis

January 12, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Long dubbed country club sports, tennis and golf experienced a resurgence in popularity in the past 20 months due to pandemic-related dynamics. Both sports have risen from a consistent decline over two decades and are now seen as safe outdoor recreational activities for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The Omicron variant of the Covid virus […]