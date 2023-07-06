Two Swinneys and a Wise man take the Boca Grande Open

July 6, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Boca Grande resident Dabo Swinney and his family love Independence Day. So much so, in fact, they turn one day of celebrating into several. It isn’t a stretch to conclude that a guy who can lead his team to win a few football games like Clemson Coach Dabo has, can probably handle coordinating activities for the friends and family he brings together here at his island home during the first week of July. It was more than a few years ago that we began to see the love the Swinneys have for spending time outdoors and with each other on the Fourth of July. There have been, of course, more than a couple of casual football games. They haven’t failed to make an appearance at the parade for several years. They also hold a run through town that this year included almost 20 people. The group is also known to put on a rousing game of wiffle ball, which is not uncommon either (check out some YouTube videos on this – wiffle ball is kind of a thing for Clemson players).