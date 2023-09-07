The exciting world of Lee County library cards

September 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Signing up for a library card is easy. If you live, work or go to school in Lee County, you can get a free library card by visiting any branch with proof of eligibility such as valid driver’s license, current school ID and proof of address, utility bill or tax statement. For a complete list of eligibility options, visit leelibrary.net/card. Not a resident of Lee County? No problem. Visitors can obtain a Lee County Library System card for a small fee with a valid ID.