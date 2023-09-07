When your brain says to leave but your heart says no – why so many would rather stay at home with their pets than evacuate (Part II)

September 7, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Your pets look to you as a provider of sustenance, comfort and safety. It is your responsibility to learn to think like them, understand how they feel pain and stress, understand that they do not always deal with these things like humans do and find ways to optimize your communication and relationship with them.