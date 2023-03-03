The Easter Bunny needs a little help this year … could it be you he’s seeking?

March 3, 2023

By Staff Report

The Easter Egg Hunt at the Boca Grande Community Center is a tradition that isn’t missed by many families, including those who live here and those who live far away and visit at that time every year. In fact, there are great-grandmothers who take their great-grandchildren to the hunt now, all with the hope of retrieving as many eggs as possible, searching for that “golden egg” and, of course, hoping to get a photo with the Easter Bunny.

It doesn’t all work through the power of magic, though. Many people work hard to bring it all together for the hundreds who attend, and putting together several hunts can be a little crazy.

Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Boca Grande are looking for volunteers to help with tasks such as filling candy baskets and helping to “roll the eggs” onto the field prior to each hunt. If you can help, contact Dawn at the Community Center, (941) 964-2564 or at (239) 340-6328.