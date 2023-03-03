Smart Studio hosts benefit show while looking for a new home

March 3, 2023

By Staff Report

Wini Smart loved two things the most, painting and helping people. In her honor, Smart Studio is hosting a benefit art show and sale featuring original watercolor and oil paintings by the late artist. The show will include local scenes as well as paintings from her travels to tropical islands and Europe. Wini was the founder of Smart Studio Art Gallery, which is now owned and operated by Wini’s artist granddaughter, Rebecca Cleveland.