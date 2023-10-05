The 75th for The Temp, on the 76th, this weekend

October 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Homer Addison would be proud of the shindig planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, as The Temptation will hold a street party to celebrate their 75th anniversary … on their 76th anniversary. Not only will their newly repaired iconic sign be in place and ready to start shining into the night in its neon glory, Maker’s Mark will be on hand with their 12th barrel of Temptation Private Select bourbon. There will be live music and food to celebrate the occasion as well. The reason Homer Addison, the man who built The Temptation, is mentioned, is simple – you can’t honor The Temp without honoring Homer.