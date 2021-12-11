Ah, the tales the bell ringers can tell …

December 11, 2021

By Guest Columnist

By Caroline Clabaugh

It is that time of the year when the constant tinkling of a little bell outside of certain stores reminds us of the Red Kettles of the Salvation Army and the smell of fresh cut Christmas trees. Somehow the kettles are always located right by the trees. It is a season of giving and caring for one’s community as well as one’s family and friends.

The kettles first appeared in 1891 in San Francisco. Salvation Army Captain, Joseph McFee needed a way to raise money to feed the poor individuals of the city. He was from Liverpool, England and remembered a kettle called “Simpson’s Kettle” was down at Stage Landing, where the boats came in. Passersby would toss coins in for the poor. He put a kettle down at Oakland Landing with a sign that said “Keep the Pot Boiling. He ended up with enough money to feed the poor that year and the rest is history. The bell was added in 1900. It had such a profound impact on people who walked by that the writer, Jay Livingston accredited the classic Christmas song, “Silver Bells” to The Salvation Army bell ringing in the streets of New York. Today, a bell accompanies every Salvation Army kettle. The Salvation Army red kettles help support nearly 30 million people served by the Army through shelters, after school programs, addiction recovery programs, summer camps, disaster assistance and many other social services.

Eighty-two cents from every dollar donated into a kettle, whether online or on the street, go back into the community in which it was donated.

Fast forward to today where civic groups now man the kettles as service projects. It is one of the yearly duties of the Englewood Rotary Club to be Bell Ringers. I have been ringing the bell for four or five years as a member of this group. Our location this year was the Publix at Dearborn. My partner bell ringer was Alfred Current and we were the second shift of the day.

It has always amazed me to see people from all walks of life stuff money in to that little slot. It doesn’t matter if it is change, a dollar bill or more. I have noticed that a lot of doners are Seniors or Baby Boomers. Many are on fixed incomes by this point in their lives. There are also younger generations who let their children put the money into the kettles which they are delighted to do. I have even seen the less fortunate donate as well.

Alfred and I must have faces you can tell anything to, because several of them starting telling us stories of why they always donate. This is actually the first year that I personally have heard the stories.

One couple told us that The Salvation Army took care of their parents during World War II and they were just paying it back. Another lady said her husband would not let her pass by a kettle without putting a dollar in each one she saw. She said she had already hit all the kettles in the area at least once.

Another couple told the story of her grandparents coming over and entering through Ellis Island. When they landed and got off the ship, another international charitable organization was selling hot coffee and donuts, lemonade and cookies. The Salvation Army was offering these amenities to the new arrivals FREE. She was told this by her grandparents and parents her whole life and was always reminded to give back to the Salvation Army.

Another person who walked up and told his story was a fellow who has had less fortune than good in his life but wanted to make sure he donated his dollar. He then proceeds to tell us that he always put what he can in the kettle as the Salvation Army has helped him many times in his life. A couple of people even said they would donate if we quit ringing the bell. They donated even though we did not stop ring the bell, well maybe for a few seconds. If you stand there and ring the bell too long, it occasionally just flies out of you hand landing on the ground. That is one way to make it stop ringing.

One suggestion if you have the inclination to volunteer as a bell ringer and your post in front of Publix, don’t wear a green shirt the same color as their employees’ shirts. We were standing in front of the fresh wreaths and people kept trying to pay me for them.

Our shift was done and Carolyn Burk and Cindy Fitch followed and reported several stories as well. One woman’s son lived through one of our nations disasters and the Salvation Army was right there helping him. She has never forgotten their generosity. Another lady said “If I have money for food, I have money for those who don’t have food.” Another gentleman came out after shopping and told the girls it was his wife’s last dollar. To which they responded, “Where’s your last dollar.” He smiled and walked away.

One fine gentleman walked up and was fumbling money and could only come up with a large sum bill and said “I don’t have any ones will this do?” The Salvation Army thank you very much!

Marcia Ziegler, a long time Englewood Rotarian bell ringer, brought her grandson and nephew who are in sixth grade at Sky Academy along for the bell ringing. Most of the comments she got was that people were glad to see youth involved in such an activity. The boys had a good time doing it as well.

Buzz Wescott, a very long-time bell ringer, said when he first started ringing the bell, he had a lot of World War II service men and women say they liked to contribute because the Salvation Army was actually over in the European theater when they were serving. Again, the other international charitable group was selling coffee, cigarettes, snacks and other amenities to the armed forces. The Salvation Army was down the street giving the amenities to them free. It was much appreciated and remembered long after the war was over.

Not everybody has the “Volunteer” gene and not everybody can give. Margaret Mead once said “A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken time to stay with the one who fell, has bound up the wound, has carried the person to safety and has tended the person through recovery. Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts. We are at our best when we serve others.” Do what you can to preserve the community you live in. It means a lot today and people never forget your kindness.