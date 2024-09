Tanks for the Memories: The evolution of water storage on the island

September 26, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY KAREN GRACE The late Capt. Fred Futch once said that although many people say the biggest change to the island came from the building of the bridge, he thought it was the formation of the water company that was the greatest impetus for the development that followed. Before 1968 and the Gasparilla Island Water […]