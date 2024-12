New chef at Lemon Bay Golf Club

December 12, 2024

By Staff Report

Michael Elmore, who has been in the restaurant industry for forty years in the Englewood area, is the new chef at Lemon Bay Golf Club. Michael’s parents Kees and Margaret Emlore were the original owners of Lock and Key Restaurant and The Gulfview Grill on Manasota Key. Being brought up in the restaurant business, he […]