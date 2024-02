SW Florida Fishing: Salt or freshwater … ready for action

February 16, 2024

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. SANDY MELVIN After a week of warm weather that gave us the first hint that spring is around the corner, another cold front came through and brought us back to reality that it’s still winter in Southwest Florida. That means the speckled trout, pompano, ladyfish and sheepshead fishing continues to be the best […]