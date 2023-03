March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

A Celebration of Life will be held for Capt. Jackie and Sandy Bylaska on Saturday, March 18 from 11 am. to 2 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House.

If you are interested in attending, please bring a dish to pass.

More information and a way to confirm your attendance can be found on Facebook. Just search “Jack and Sandy Bylaska Celebration of Life.”