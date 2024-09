Still 25 active incubating nests remain: Boca Grande Sea Turtle Assoc.

September 12, 2024

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY As of September 7, the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association’s (BGSTA) “completion countdown” is at 25 nests. 21 of those are loggerhead nests and four are green turtle nests. While five nests were cleared off the countdown since my last report, only one of them had hatched last week. During […]