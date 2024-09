September 12, 2024

By Staff Report

Suncoast Humane Society was awarded a $2,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield. The new program will extend existing playgroups for shelter dogs to the public, allowing potential adopters to observe and interact with dogs in a natural, social setting. Currently, Suncoast Humane Society practices daily playgroups. […]