Sidemen of Note bring original music of Campbell, Manilow and Garfunkel

December 4, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The performers Tab Laven, Eddie Kilgallon, and Jeff Dayton form a powerhouse ensemble of veteran touring musicians who have spent their careers alongside some of music’s greatest legends. With experience spanning decades – from Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall to tours with Art Garfunkel, Glen Campbell, Montgomery Gentry and more – they unite their […]