Shark bite at Cayo Costa, rescue arrives on Gasparilla Island  

August 20, 2025

By Staff Report

Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to a shark bite last Saturday night.

Chief C.W. Blosser said that fire and EMS responded on Saturday night to a 10:55 p.m. 911 call to “rendezvous with an incoming boat” that arrived on Gasparilla Island from Cayo Costa. Blosser said that the group was tarpon fishing in the Pass.

“They had applied a tourniquet to him,” said Blosser. “When we got the call at 10:55; they were about 20 minutes out.”

Shawn Meuse, who was reportedly out for a birthday fishing trip, was above the lemon shark on Don Pedro when the fish turned around and bit him in the right leg sometime after 10:30 p.m. The 911 call, reported in local media, had the group using a towel on the bite, trying to stop the bleeding.

“He straddled the shark and he got too close,” said Blosser. “It’s a big shark too.”

Meuse was immediately flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center Trauma in Fort Myers. By Tuesday, Meuse was videoed by WINK news with a plastic toy shark on his bitten leg. “Luckily, he took only a little of me, not a lot,” he told WINK. He told the News-Press that he would have two surgeries to fix the bite. He was not available for comment after the incident, but did post an update to his Tiktok.

This bite from a six-foot long lemon shark was the island’s second shark incident this year. There was a shark bite on June 11 off of Shore Lane. In that situation, a girl was swimming in the water. She was flown to Tampa and was expected to make a full recovery.

Shark bite cases are rare in Boca Grande, either provoked or unprovoked.

Cases include a blacktip shark bite off of the Causeway in 1991. In 2005, an Austrian visitor was bitten on the ankle. Other cases included a bite on May 1, 2019, when a victim fishing in Boca Grande Pass fell into the water.

“They seem to be few and far between in our neck of the woods,” said Blosser.