Sarasota Opera Awarded $60,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation
August 25, 2025
By Staff Report
Sarasota Opera has received a $60,000 Empowering Arts Grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to support programming and operations during the company’s 2025–2026 season. The grant, made possible through the Zoe Anderson Charitable Fund and the Venice Endowment Fund, reflects the foundation’s commitment to local cultural organizations recognized as essential contributors to the region’s […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Sarasota Opera Awarded $60,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation
- Charlotte County Offers Free Vegetable Gardening Workshops in September
- Lighthouses & Lullabies at Port Boca Grande Lighthouse
- Friends of Boca Grande Announces Rhythm & Boots Concert Lineup
- Turtle patrollers find surprises in nests during inventories