Santa Claus, sales comin’ to town on Saturday!

November 26, 2021

By Staff Report

The 2021 Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk

Break open your piggy bank and get your Christmas wish list ready, because the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk is happening this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This long-awaited holiday tradition features Christmas lights, sweet treats at many of the downtown shops, sales, Christmas music and … of course … the annual visit from Santa Claus himself.

Santa usually arrives around 6 p.m. by fire truck (this stems from the fact that many of the Boca Grande Fire Department firefighters have elvish blood, but they don’t like to advertise it). Afterwards, Santa will be stationed near the fire department. Kids will get a chance to see The Jolly One and tell him their Christmas wishes, but the line can be long so please be patient.