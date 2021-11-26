Iguana Panel adds it up: About 2,000 less spiny-tails since February of this year … and 2021’s not over yet

November 26, 2021

By Susan Hanafee

There was a lot of lizard talk going on at the most recent meeting of the Gasparilla Island Municipal Services Taxing Benefits Unit (advisory committee), including the fact that more than 2,200 spiny-tailed iguanas have been handed their earthly walking papers since February of this year.

“We are never going to get rid of all the iguanas, but with our fewer numbers there has been an increase in the keystone species, which play a critical role in maintaining the island’s ecosystem,” said Josh Malo, the Lee County coordinator for the MSTBU.

The taxpayer-funded committee, which is responsible for iguana control and some 20 streetlights in Boca Grande, celebrated good news in what one member described as a “never-ending job.”

At one time not that long ago there were as many as 1,000 lizards per acre. The number is now estimated to be closer to five to 10 per acre, said iguana hunter George Cera.

Additionally, Cera has spread his efforts equally over the territory so that one section of the community doesn’t receive more attention than others.

“We are never going to kill the last iguana in Boca Grande,” said Mark Masselink, secretary of the committee. “They are endemic, but we have a professional whose priority is safety first.”

“And it wouldn’t hurt if we publicized our successes,” member Skip Branin added. Other members of the committee, including include Brian Corcoran (chair), John Gravanda and Robert Vanyo all seemed to agree.

Iguana trapping on the island is fraught with complications, leaving so many places for the lizards to seek refuge.

To begin with, the MSTBU is not in charge of eradication for the entire island, as its name might imply, and not even for all of Lee County. State lands and other properties, such as The Gasparilla Inn & Club, do not participate in Lee County’s eradication efforts. Several entities and individuals also hire their own critter control companies.

The state and county provide no funding for the program. Boca Grande residents are charged a millage rate of 0.052 or $52 per $1 million taxable value of their property for iguana removal and street light oversight.

Also not part of the Lee County effort, is the northern part of the island. Charlotte County uses the United States Department of Agriculture to remove the iguanas and does not coordinate with its neighboring county to the south.

Then there are safety concerns. Trapper Cera has to tread lightly when it comes to using his weapon, especially during peak tourist season when there are more people on the island. Traps are not as effective as shooting, are time-consuming and many iguanas seem adept at avoiding the cages.

Properties where workers are present are not an option at that time for eradication efforts. Homes that back up to other properties with dense vegetation between them are also risky, as it is impossible to know what is on the other side. Anything from rocks to statuary to concrete foundations can cause bullets to ricochet.

Many factors come into play when it’s time to pull the trigger on an iguana, and for as many times as Cera takes a kill shot, there are usually about 10 shots he couldn’t take.

Cera said he recently lost a helper who quit because he felt he wasn’t being productive enough. “I couldn’t convince him there are just less to catch,” he said, adding that it has been difficult to find a qualified and trustworthy replacement.

There’s also a public relations factor. A homeowner may have a particularly clever iguana living by his or her residence, munching on hibiscus plants. When the trapper appears, the iguana hides out for the rest of the day. They are incredibly adaptive, and know instinctively when danger (i.e. Cera) is in the area.

“I can’t be there for eight hours looking for a lizard that may or may not show up,” Cera said. “They might need to hire a private exterminator.”

But that doesn’t mean the trapper isn’t concerned. When someone calls, his routine is to visit the property, check out the vegetation and other iguana indicators and come up with a plan. Before Cera can take action, a homeowner must fill out a form that gives him access to the property and provides legal coverage for both parties. Forms are available at Lee County Parks and Recreation office in the Community Center.

On Cera’s current three-year contract, awarded in January, 500 homeowners have signed permission slips. The trapper is also eager to have residents ride with him so they can better understand the constraints and complexities of the job.

While iguana control was the primary focus of the committee’s meeting, one member expressed concern about what he considers to be another island problem – an abundance of unneeded and unwanted streetlights.

“One of the reasons we love living here is because of its isolation and the chance to see the night sky. I’d love for us to take up the philosophical question of what lights are left on all night that we have control over … and in getting private parties who burn lights all night to consider the alternative,” Masselink said.

He pointed out that he and his neighbors removed a light on 1st Street that had been there for 20 years, and that no one wanted. His plan is to provide the committee with information and opinions from residents on each of the lights the committee controls. He stressed that safety concerns also will be addressed.

Removing or adding a streetlight will be taken up at the committee’s next meeting in April. Suggestions or questions can be sent to Josh Malo at jmalo@leegov.com.