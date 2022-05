Reports show what we have known for some time:

April 29, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The U.S. Census Bureau statistics say that more than 50,000 people have moved to the Sarasota/North Port/Punta Gorda area in the last 18 months, and the state had 221,000 more residents arrive from other U.S. states than leave from July 2020 to July of 2021. This accounted for the biggest population gain for the state since 2005