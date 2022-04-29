Kids’ fishing tourney slated for May 14

April 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon will sponsor another youth fishing tournament on Saturday, May 14 at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier, located on the north end of the island behind Kappy’s Island Shoppe, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Prizes and awards are to be had in many different age groups. Live bait only, provided on the pier. Just bring your tackle, your pole, a snack and some drinks and be ready to fish!

Kids must be accompanied by a parent at all times.

Call 964-2564 for more information.