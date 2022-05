GIBA traffic numbers prove that this year, Easter wasn’t the cutoff for the 2022 season

April 29, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

While there used to be a noticeable difference immediately after the Easter holiday, this year the week prior to Easter, 28,849 vehicles crossed the bridge. The week after, 28, 614 more cars crossed the bridge. This has been common since the beginning of COVID-19.