Beacon takes home 13 awards from Florida Press Conference annual meeting

August 26, 2022

By Staff Report

The staff at the Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Island Magazine are very proud of our awards received at the 2022 Florida Press Association awards, held earlier this month at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Jacksonville. In total we came home with 13 awards, including the following: For Gasparilla Island Magazine Marcy Shortuse […]