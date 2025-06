Rash of golf cart thefts reported to Charlotte, Lee sheriffs

June 5, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

On Tuesday, May 27, Lee County Deputy Sheriff David Scozzafava, while on marked patrol, observed a white Club Car golf cart parked behind the Crews Bank and Trust, matching the description of a golf cart reported stolen from the 5000 block of Gasparilla Road on Sunday, May 25. The golf cart was unoccupied and was […]