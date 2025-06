Behind in nests, ahead in false crawls, first green turtle activity

June 5, 2025

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL,BGSTA SECRETARY Month one of sea turtle nesting season is in the books – and more importantly, on the beaches. The season officially began for BGSTA on May 1 and we documented exactly 600 total crawls (including both nests and false crawls) through May 31. Of those 600 crawls, 164 were loggerhead nests […]