The search for the ever-elusive alligator

January 10, 2025

By Evan Dunbar

One of Florida’s most famous animals, the American Alligator, has been avoiding me for some time. I intend to find out why. It was finals week at the University of Missouri when I received an intriguing text message from my mother, attached was a video of an alligator in the canal in our backyard. Apart […]