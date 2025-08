One injured in boat fire at Turtle Bay Saturday

July 31, 2025

By Staff Report

Saturday, July 26 around 9:30 a.m., a coordinated Marine Emergency Response Team (MERT) activation was launched for a vessel fire in Turtle Bay, an estuary at the south end of Cape Haze near the Island Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Charlotte County Marine 1 arrived to find a 20- to 24-foot recreational fishing vessel fully engulfed […]