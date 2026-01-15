Magano at Camera Club talks on light-painting and photography

January 15, 2026

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Camera Club will host a presentation by renowned light-painting photographer Susan Magnano at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Crowninshield, 240 Banyan St., and via Zoom. Magnano will guide attendees into the captivating world of light painting, unveiling the techniques behind her mesmerizing luminescent portraits. She will cover the ABCs of light […]