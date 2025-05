Port Boca Grande Lighthouse reopens after storms

May 15, 2025

By Staff Report

The Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum opened May 5, after, what they generously called, eight months of “stormy setbacks.” The re-opening was a celebration, as Linda Edic, the wife of the late historian Bob Edic, was there to sign copies of her husband’s history, “Fisherfolk of Charlotte Harbor.” The opening came after Lighthouse Day […]