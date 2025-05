Easement noted at Lee County meeting

May 15, 2025

By Staff Report

There is only one scheduled item relating to Boca Grande in the upcoming Lee County Board of County Commissioners meeting set for May 20 at 9:30 a.m. It is a notice to Petition to Vacate a drainage easement at 245 Waterways Avenue. The petition extinguishes the public interest in a portion of the public drainage […]