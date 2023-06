POLICE, FIRE, EMS NEWS – The mystery of the boat fire continues …

June 1, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

On an already smoky Boca Grande day caused by fires in Cape Coral and Matlacha, when a call came in as a boat fire at 8:43 p.m. on May 30, it was easy to speculate that the caller might just be seeing the smoke from the towns south of us. It was, however, a boat fire … not that it easy to figure out.