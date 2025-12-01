Parking Passes now being distributed

December 1, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County has provided the following release on the distribution of parking passes, which begins today.

The new Boca Grande Parking Ordinance No. 25-16 establishes designated parking zones, defines permit types, sets time limits and outlines enforcement procedures. Residential and business districts throughout Boca Grande are now divided into zones and vehicles must display valid permits where required. Enforcement will not begin until signage and permit distribution are in place.

Parking Permit Types:

The parking permits include both placards and decals.

“A” Resident decal – for Gasparilla Island residents.

“B” Hotel Guest placard – for registered hotel or motel guests.

“C” Island Employee and Volunteer decal – for employees and volunteers working on Gasparilla Island.

“D” House Guest placard – for house guests or service providers visiting a residence.

No permit is required to park in a non-residential zone. Non-residential zones have a three-hour parking limit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Exceptions may apply, visit www.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande for more information. Visitors are encouraged to check posted signage to avoid violations. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be the entity that enforces parking time limits, restricted zones and permit requirements. There is no set date to begin enforcement at this time.

Applications for Zone “A” Resident decals, Zone “C” Island Employee and Volunteer decals, and Zone “D” House Guest placards can be found online by visitingwww.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande. Pickup details will be emailed to applicants after being processed and will include in-person pickup options. Zone “B” placards will be distributed by hotels and motels to their registered guests.

In-person applications will be accepted at the dates and locations listed below. Please note, parking decals “A” and “C” – along with placard “D”—will be available for pick-up beginning the week of Dec. 01 at the following locations:

Louise duPont Crowninshield Community House, Crowninshield Room, 240 Banyan St., Boca Grande Monday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 4, noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to noon



Boca Grande Community Center, multipurpose room, 131 First St., Boca Grande

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon

There is no cost for the decals or placards.

To obtain a parking permit, applicants must provide proof of residency, employment, or hotel registration, depending on the permit type. “A” and “C” permits are valid for one year and must be properly displayed at all times. “B” permits are valid for the duration of the hotel guest’s stay. “D” permits may be issued as a short-term pass for rentals or guests or as a one-year pass, depending on the need.

For questions about the Boca Grande Parking Permit, email BocaParkingPermit@leegov.com. For general parking information, visitwww.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande.