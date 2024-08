August 29, 2024

By Staff Report

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce announces the Pioneer Parade Grand Marshals for 2024. Pictured are Doug Izzo, Chamber of Commerce, Gloria Rogonki and Gwen Grace representing The Rotonda West Woman’s Club, and co- marshal, Ester Horton, long-time resident and community leader, Jeanne Joyce and Kim Parks. Ester was actually a young girl running barefoot at […]