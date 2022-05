OBITUARY: SARA ‘SALLY’ HUTCHINSON MOSELEY

May 27, 2022

By Staff Report

Sara “Sally” Hutchinson Moseley, age 99, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Slidell, La. She was born on October 31, 1922 in LaGrange, Ga., to Frank Witherspoon Hutchinson and Mary Lane Hutchinson. She graduated from LaGrange College with a B.S. degree in bacteriology. She was a bacteriologist in the laboratory at Emory University Hospital, […]