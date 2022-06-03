OBITUARY: Robert Ryan Sr.

June 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Robert M. Ryan, Sr. of Gladwyne, Pa., passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022. He was 80. Robert was the beloved husband of Barbara Spiro Ryan (nee Stewart) and the late Bonnie Rich Ryan. Loving father of Robert Ryan, Jr. (Corinne), Kimberly Ryan Jones, Terence Ryan (Victoria) and Hilary Ryan Ryan (Brian). He is also survived by his stepsons Gordon Gary (Nora) and Kevin Gary (Erin Scheckenbach) and 10 grandchildren.

Born in Chicago, Bob moved to Kansas City and attended Rockhurst High School. He then graduated from Villanova University in 1963. It was then that he met and later married Bonnie Rich, with whom he had four children.

In the mid 1970s Bob joined the Rich family companies serving as President of Gilberton Sales Company and Vice President of Reading Anthracite and Schuylkill Energy Company.

Following the death of his first wife, Bob met and married Barbara Spiro in 2004. Bob and Barbara made their home in Gladwyne and Boca Grande.

Bob served on boards of The Meadowbrook School, The Springside School and Rosemont College. He was a member of St. John Vianney Parish for 18 years.

Bob loved fishing and traveling. He was a gentle man with a generous heart who believed deeply in his Catholic faith.

Services were held in Gladwyne, Pa., as well as interment.

Go to mcconaghyfuneralhome.com/obituary/robert-ryan to leave a message for the family or to make an honorarium.