OBITUARY: Patricia Leggat

May 4, 2023

By Staff Report

Patricia Bowler Leggat, longtime Cohasset, Mass. resident, died peacefully on April 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was 93 years old. Patricia was born to Dr. John Pollard Bowler and Madelaine Gile Bowler on August 19, 1929, Patsy grew up in Hanover, NH. Her father was a surgeon at the Mary Hitchcock Hospital, […]