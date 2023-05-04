IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marty McFadden

May 4, 2023

By Sheila Evans

If Marty McFadden refers to someone as “kind of an odd duck,” you know he really enjoys being around them. He always has his ear tuned to hearing the previously untold story and the inside details that bring the real color and flavor to an area, especially if the area is Boca Grande, which he treasures. Marty recently retired as president of the Boca Grande Historical Society, serving in that role for seven years. The Historical Society is a mecca for “odd ducks” who love history, enjoy a good retelling of an event, and don’t mind sharing little known details. Marty feels at home among them and privileged to be part of the history inner circle.