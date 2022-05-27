OBITUARY: John ‘Bill’ Pigott Jr.

May 27, 2022

By Staff Report

John William “Bill” Pigott, Jr., 93, of Boca Grande, FL, formerly of Chester, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center, in New Jersey. Bill was born on November 1, 1928 in New York, N.Y. to the late John William Pigott, Sr. and Mable (Hornbacher) Pigott. He raised his family in Warren, N.J. and lived in Chester, N.J. for many years before moving to Boca Grande 30 years ago. Bill was an accomplished home builder and was the owner of B.T.B. Building Associates located in Chester. His company was responsible for many of the homes and buildings in the area.

Bill was an avid tennis player and golfer and was the owner of the Fox Chase Racquet Club in Chester. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Lawrence RC Church in Chester, and also Our Lady of Mercy in Boca Grande. Bill earned a pilot’s license in order to pursue his love of flying. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his loving family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Barbara (Clyne) Pigott; five devoted children, Jack Pigott and wife JaYing, Terry Pigott, Bob Pigott and wife Carolyn, Todd Pigott and wife Rachel, and Margie Scobell and husband Don; 14 loving grandchildren; seven cherished great-grandchildren; and by many other loving family members and friends.

Bill’s life celebration will include a gathering of friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m. inside the vestibule at St. Lawrence RC Church, 375 Main Street, Chester, NJ 07930. A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. A burial of ashes will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy, 240 Park Ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921 or to the Tri-County Scholarship Fund, 14 W. Main St, Mendham Township, NJ 07945.