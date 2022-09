OBITUARY: Celebration of Life for Sam Dixon

September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

A celebration of life for Sam Dixon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at Eldred’s Marina. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome to do so. Please bring a covered dish and a story of Sam to tell. Sam passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born September 30, […]