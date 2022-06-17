OBITUARY: Andy Nagle

June 17, 2022

By Staff Report

William A. “Andy” Nagle passed away June 7, 2022 at the age of 60, surrounded by his family on June 7, 2022 in Huntington Beach, California. He was born on August 6, 1961.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Louise Nagle. He leaves behind his beloved children, Jake and Jordan Nagle; their mother, Ilene Nagle; his beloved pug, Lucy; and his sisters, Linda Benson, Nancy Connor (Brian), and Alice Prout (Jay).

Andy was born and raised in Bexley, Ohio and his parents, sisters, and extended family all adored this beautiful little boy with the winning grin and white blond hair. From a young age, Andy grew up with a tightknit group of best friends whose love, laughter and camaraderie was ever present throughout his life; he was affectionately called “Fluff.”

Words cannot adequately describe the warmth and humor Andy brought to everyone. He possessed an innate charm and authenticity that people immediately responded to and a beautiful smile and manner that will long be treasured and remembered by all who knew him.

Andy was quick witted, smart and always willing to lend a helping hand. He especially treasured his time with his children, family and lifelong friends. They meant everything to him.

Among his all-time favorite things: everything golf, The Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande (where he worked and thrived for years to the delight of its many guests), The Ohio State Buckeyes, The Andy Griffith Show (our towhead Andy was a match for Opie in both cuteness and sincerity), Jeopardy, and The Price is Right.

Andy’s family extends a special thank you to Andy Eagleson, Ty Loeffert and Craig and Julie Middlemus for their care these last few months. Andy will be missed grievously and honored at a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. He loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. Andy will be forever missed, but his beautiful face and countenance will never be forgotten.