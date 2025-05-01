O’Bannon on famed fishing podcast

May 1, 2025

By Staff Report

Capt. Phil O’Bannon appeared this week on the Mill House podcast. The sporting show podcast is led by Andy Mill, an athlete, broadcaster and author. Mill, an Olympic skier, is the author of “A Passion for Tarpon.”

“Phil O’Bannon is a sixth-generation Boca Grande fisherman whose life has been defined by the water,” the description reads. “He left college to chase giant bluefin tuna across the white sands of the Bahamas, a move that launched a global fishing career—from big-money marlin tournaments to captaining motherships for the elite. But it was fly fishing for tarpon in his home waters that made him a legend.”

Mill House includes in-depth conversations with innovators, legends, and pioneers of the outdoors, and is on all podcast sites, as well as millhousepodcast.com.