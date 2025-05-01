Debbie Frank named as new Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation executive director
May 1, 2025
By Staff Report
The executive committee of the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation has announced the appointment of Debbie Frank as the executive director of the foundation, effective May 5, 2025. Debbie brings a decade of experience in the Boca Grande community, most recently serving as chief operating officer at the Friends of Boca Grande. “The foundation is […]
