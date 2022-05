No, it’s not a Marriott:

April 29, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

To quell the rumor mill, this project does not include a “hotel” per se, but a “condominium hotel” experience. The units will be privately owned, and if the owners wish to enter their units into the rental management program, they can do so. It will be no different than the condominiums and homes that are rented out by island real estate rental companies.