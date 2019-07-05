Stop in Englewood for Ringling art

The Ringling College of Art and Design and the Englewood Art Center present a summer art market on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The summer may be sizzling hot, but this indoor, family-friendly event features cool art by area-based artists and artisans, artist demonstrations, live music, food trucks and activities for the young and young at heart.

The center’s Loranger Gallery is located at 350 South McCall Road, Englewood. This free, family-friendly event features original works of art in a variety of media, including paintings, watercolor, ceramics, fiber art, sculpture and photography.

The two-day event also features artist demonstrations, live music by Top Shelf, great food from Baylor’s Southern Soul Food and Mini City, as well as activities for the young and young at heart, including creating mosaics and beach glass suncatchers.

For information, visit ringling.edu/EAC or call (941) 474-5548.