Bike parade, Spring Fair to be held next weekend; get your entries ready this week

On Saturday, March 30 the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center will be transformed into a “Safari” of fun. Since 1986 the Spring Fair has been an annual island tradition, sponsored by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club as a gift to the entire community.

The theme of the Fair this year is “Safari,”which can be interpreted as a wildlife or nature journey anywhere in the world. A parade along the Bike Path opens the festivities.

Decorate your golf cart, bike or scooter and join in the fun as the parade rolls along the path, led by the Lemon Bay High School band. The Boca Grande Historical Society will serve as honorary Grande Marshall. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at 5th Street and ends at the Community Center at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.

After the parade, the Community Center will be the site of a fun-filled children’s fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club, the Spring Fair will include animal balloons, many carnival games, a cake walk, a photo booth complete with props for silly pictures, pony rides, a clown, a petting zoo, a dog agility exhibit (new this year) and much more.

For those with hunger pangs, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, sno-cones and popcorn. The large, ever popular Bake Sale will return with homemade casseroles, soup, bread, cookies, cakes and desserts.

Registration forms for the Bike Path parade are available at the Community Center and at several locations throughout town. Pre-registration ends March 27, so don’t delay signing up your bike or golf cart for the Boca Grande Safari. For more information, call Joe Wier at Lee County Parks and Recreation, 964-2564.