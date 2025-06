Beacon obtains list of signatories to community resolution for parking plan

June 26, 2025

By Garland Pollard

This week the Beacon made a public records request of Lee County to obtain the parking petition that Commissioner Kevin Ruane cited in last week’s commissioners meeting. “I think you all may have received an email from Brent Cross,” Ruane said at the Lee County meeting on June 17. “With that was an attachment of […]